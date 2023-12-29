Motorways, more expensive tolls: a decree is coming. Increases up to 2.5%

For the motorists There's a not-so-pleasant surprise coming your way New Year's now upon us. The government is ready to launch a decree on tariff adjustments to the motorway toll booths. According to rumours, – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – an average increase in motorway tolls including between 2 and 2.5% starting from 1 January 2024. This is at an overall system level, i.e. relating to the over 6 thousand kilometers of toll motorway network present in Italy. It will then be up to the interministerial decree Mit-Mef (Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Economy), expected on New Year's Eve, precisely establish the extent of the increases, route by route and dealership by dealership. In Francefor comparison, the Minister of Transport Clément Beaune guaranteed that the increase in motorway tolls in 2024 it will not exceed 3% (in 2023 it was 4.75%).



It should be remembered that in Italyafter collapse of the Morandi bridge of Genoa on 14 August 2018, – continues Il Sole – the increases in motorway tolls, which in the past were subject to a sort of automatic mechanism, have effectively been frozen for four years. Then, from 1 January 2023, some increases were finally authorized by the decree signed by the Matteo ministers Salvini and Giancarlo Giorgetti. Of course, tolls along the highways will not increase A24-A25 Rome-L'Aquila-Teramo and branch Torano-Pescara: the agreement with which the government returned the concession of the Lazio and Abruzzo motorways to the Toto group starting from 1 January 2024 provides for a tariff freeze until 2032.

