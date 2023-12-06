Genoa – Off we go from 10pm on 11 December, for a period of eight weeks, the station ramp will remain closed continuously 24 hours a day Genoa Nervi entering towards Livorno. The closure is necessary for the redevelopment of the safety barriers on the entire Nervi junction. Autostrade announced it in a note.

“The intervention concerns a total of approximately 2400 meters of barriers, therefore all the barriers between the motorway section and the SS1 Via Aurelia. The closure of the ramp towards Livorno is expected only for the redevelopment of the first 200 meters of barriers, with works starting on 11 December 2023 and finishing on 5 February 2024. The remaining works, which will take place until December 2024, will not involve closures or entry/exit limitations. – continues Motorways – Alternatively, users heading towards Livorno are advised to enter the motorway at Recco or Genova Est; dedicated supplementary signs will also be set up on ordinary roads, in order to facilitate users on the alternative route”.

“The 8 weeks identified for the closure of the ramp are those with the least traffic entering Livorno, approximately 15% less than the average annual value. – adds Autostrade – Among the various hypotheses, the Autostrade per l’Italia Section Management has chosen, and shared with the local institutions, the least impactful construction site, which involves the closure of only the incoming flow towards Livorno. In the event of an emergency, transit will be guaranteed, through the support of Aspi staff, for ambulances that need to head from the hospitals in the area along the A12 towards Livorno. The work will be carried out on 2 extended shifts, with an average of 10 workers and 5 construction site vehicles, i.e. with the maximum employable workforce given the narrowness of the spaces in which the work will be carried out. In the same period, between 11 December 2023 and mid-March 2024, an extraordinary maintenance intervention will also be carried out on the entire Nervi station shelter, which will alternately imply the closure of one runway at a time, with an overall duration of the works of 12 weeks (2 weeks for each track)”, concludes Autostrade.