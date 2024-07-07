Service areas on Italian motorways are preparing to have new life. The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini has in fact signed together with the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin the so-called “Restructuring plan for the network of service areas on the motorways“The announcement was made by the MIT through an official note.

Highway Redevelopment Plan

“The decree will allow us to progressively adapt the level of service to users through coordinated strategies that include a better quality of service, reasonable prices, setting up of equipped areas and the application of measures aimed at ecological sustainability”we read in the note. What is the long-term goal of this plan? “Launch a major redevelopment plan making parking in the areas increasingly attractive for users“explains the MIT.

Hundreds of service areas involved

Several hundred service areas will be affected by the measure. In particular, it refers to 463 service areas divided as follows: 423 are present on the motorways under concession, the remaining 40 on the motorway network managed by Anas.