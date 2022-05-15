Saturday morning a heavy vehicle had gone up in flames in the Monacchi tunnel. Aspi: in view of the increase in traffic expected for the afternoon, those heading north from the west coast are advised to use the A7 and, if possible, schedule a late departure

A26, the firefighters in a photo of Saturday 14 May during the intervention in the tunnel for the fire of a truck

Genoa – The specialist investigations by the technicians of the 1st Section of Genoa of Autostrade per l’Italia are proceeding to evaluate the restoration interventions to be carried out within the Monacchi tunnel on the A26 motorway, on the north carriageway, damaged by a heavy vehicle that went up in flames yesterday morning, Saturday 14 May. Autostrade made it known in a note.

Due to prolonged exposure to flames, parts of the fornix have undergone extensive structural and plant damage. – continues Autostrade – Therefore, at the moment the traffic that is directed from Genoa towards Alessandria / Vercelli transits on a deviating lane on the opposite carriageway and this configuration will be maintained until the safety conditions are restored for the reopening of the tunnel to traffic, reopening at expected time in the next week.

In view of the increase in traffic expected for this afternoon due to returns for the weekend, users who are headed from the Riviera di Ponente to Piedmont / Lombardy Autostrade recommends using the A7 Milan-Genoa. Also, if possible we recommend schedule a late departure in order to avoid the time slots of greater traffic. The Tronco Management – concludes the note – has provided for the strengthening of the number of teams in traffic service to support users.