The government plans to review the taxation on private motorway management. Minister Le Maire admits that the calculations made in 2006, when the state left, turned out to be wrong

Under scrutiny for their record profits as tolls continue to rise, motorway companies in France are being targeted by the government, which will impose a new tax on them starting in 2024. AutoPlus, it is a measure that has been expected since 2006, that is, since Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin approved the government’s decision to privatize French motorways. At the time, it was a question of ensuring the long-term maintenance and smooth operation of numerous routes that were too expensive for the state, with the unofficial motivation – he writes AutoPlus – to keep the public deficit below 3% as the government had pledged to do at the time.

the transition to private — Since then, the French companies Vinci and Eiffage have respectively managed (among other things) the former Autoroutes du Sud de la France (Asf) and the Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhône (Aprr) network. The Spanish Albertis is instead entrusted with the motorway company of the North and East of France (Sanef). The conditions negotiated in 2006 with the French State envisaged the achievement of profitability of the system by 2032 (and this made it possible to increase toll rates every year to allow for a balance between entrances and exits) but the motorway concessions proved to be more profitable expected. And this is demonstrated by the fact that in 2021 the three managers recorded a net result of 3.9 billion.

wrong calculations — During a meeting before the Assembly's finance and sustainable development committees, Bruno Le Maire admitted that the calculations made during the privatization in 2006 were incorrect. And now the Government has decided to impose a tax on them starting from 2024. Officially, to finance the ecological transition and the railway infrastructure but unofficially, continues the newspaper, to restore some justice to motorists who suffer from toll pricing policies.