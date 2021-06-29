Genoa – Disruption from the early morning on the Ligurian motorway network for construction sites. A problem with a construction vehicle, stopped due to a breakdown, delayed the opening of the carriageway on the Genoa Airport and Pra ‘section towards Savona. At 7 in the morning the A10 was reopened at that point but traffic was diverted to a single lane.

Heavy repercussions on traffic. At 7:30 there are 5 kilometers of queue on the A10 between the airport and Pra ‘towards Savona and 7 kilometers on the A26 between Masone and Voltri towards Genoa.

“On the A10 Genoa-Savona motorway, the section between the Airport and Pra ‘towards Savona reopened at about 7, to allow the end of the interventions underway during the night inside the tunnels in the section – reads a note from Autostrade – Currently, the vehicles pass on a lane, due to a lane reduction installed to remove one of the lifting means, used in the inspection activities, which suffered a breakdown during the night ”.

“As an alternative to users who are heading from Genoa to the West, it is advisable to exit at the airport, take the SS1 Aurelia and return to the A10 at the Pra ‘station”.