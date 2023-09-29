Genoa – At approximately 6pm, on the A26 Genova Voltri – Gravellona Toce, in the stretch between the junction with the A10 and Masone in the direction of Alessandria, there was a bus broken down at kilometer 1. Autostrade reports this. The presence of the vehicle did not allow the expected remodulation of the available lanes, in the stretch in question, through the “Road Zipper” device and for this reason there is an 8 km queue in the direction of Genoa at the modernization site of the Manfreida tunnel at km 5 .

I am bus removal operations are underway together with the transfer of passengers thanks to replacement vehicles; the rescue personnel also started distributing water.

Finally they register repercussions on the A10, at the junction with the A26in both directions.