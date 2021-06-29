Assoutenti submits an application to Ministry of Transport to ask for a traffic compensation in favor of motorists stuck in queues and slowdowns in highway In the first summer weekend of 2021 from A10 in Liguria to A18 in Sicily, pass through theA14 in the Marche, there have been multiple inconveniences and the slowdowns they have created kilometers of queues along the network, imprisoning motorists and causing significant delays.

In this regard, Assoutenti presented an application to the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, to the Transport Regulatory Authority, to the Transport Commissions of the Chamber and Senate and to all Italian political parties, so that automatic compensation in all cases where motorists experience delays due to queues on the motorway

Motorway toll refund for queues and queues

Assoutenti asks for the reimbursement of the motorway toll in case of slowdowns and queues. It is about “Traffic compensation”, already provided with trains is planes. In rail or air transport if a passenger arrives in delay has the right to cash compensation regulated by national standards and community.

Assoutenti asks for traffic compensation as is already the case for train and plane delays

The same mechanism therefore can be replicated in the motorway sector, since users pay high tolls to cross the network, often suffering delays that create obvious moral and material damage.

In view of the Italians’ summer departures, Assoutenti asked the Mims, atTransport Authority and to the parliamentary committees an urgent meeting to define the possibility of introducing one financial compensation also in favor of those users who suffer inconvenience on Italian motorways, indemnity which must be automatic, proportionate to the delays suffered and to be borne by the concessionary companies.

Class Action reimbursement of motorway tolls

Waiting to understand if one day traffic compensation will be adopted for the delays accumulated on the motorway, Assoutenti reminds you that it is possible to join the class action launched by the association.

L’Collective action is aimed at obtaining them the refund of the higher sums paid due to the failure to reduce tolls by Aspi (also fined by the Antitrust Authority), as well as compensation for the damage suffered due to the “theft” of time due to bad management of construction sites.

Motorists stuck in traffic can join the class action by Assoutenti against Autostrade

According to Assoutenti on the routes identified by the Antitrust, one hour of delay is equivalent to one reimbursement of 30 euros.

