Here comes the reimbursement of the motorway toll in case of code with the new cashback of Motorways for Italywhich comes after the fine of the Antitrust combined with ASPI precisely for missing refunds. The cashback with plaque has been operational since April 29, 2022 and is accessible thanks to the app of Free To Xfree on device stores Android And IOS.

How the reimbursement of the motorway toll works

Thanks to new digital technologies, the reimbursement provided by the cashback takes place automatically and commensurate with the actual travel times. You are entitled to a refund of the motorway toll after exceeding a certain limit of the normal travel times due to a construction site.

It can already be recognized for short itineraries, starting from 10 minutes late (previously it was 15 minutes), allowing access to refunds from 25% to 100% of the toll, based on the actual travel time and on the length of the route taken.

The cashbask is triggered only in the event of slowdowns caused by road works

For example, if the average travel time for commuters is 20 minutesthe refund is triggered after 10 minutes late, on a 4-hour journey with a 20-minute delay there is no refund. The quarter of an hour is therefore the minimum limit.

The measurement of the delay is based on the average travel times, that is 100 km for cars And 70 km for heavy vehicles. The refund that can be obtained concerns the entire toll of the route, therefore not only the section affected by the works.

In particular, the cashback is valid for the following types of transits on:

paths with entry and exit on ASPI network;

routes with entry to the ASPI network and exit to another concessionaire;

routes with entry to another concessionaire and exit to the ASPI network;

routes with entrance and exit to another concessionaire, with crossing on the ASPI network.

Cashback Autostrade, when there is no refund

In the Autostrade cashback plan, the reimbursement of the toll it is not expected in the event of delays not related to the concessionaire’s activities, of an unpredictable nature such as: heavy traffic, accidents, weather events, demonstrationsor any other reason not connected to the work plan for the modernization of the motorway infrastructures.

The cashback calculates the delay when the data relating to the presence of construction sites is crossed with those of Google Maps regarding the queues and those relating to the times of entry and exit from the motorway for motorists.

Free to X highways, how Cashback works

To obtain reimbursement of the motorway toll in the event of queues, the new service is active “Cashback with plate”valid on the network managed by Autostrade per l’Italia and developed by the Group’s start-up ASPI Free To X. The service makes it easier and more automatic the refund even if we pay the toll with cards or cash.

In fact, it is enough to receive refunds automatically signing in on the Free To X app, by entering your personal data and the vehicle license plate which is verified through the database of the Vehicle registration.

Once registered, the app notify refunds to which you are entitled and therefore it will not be necessary to make any further requests. Who has electronic toll systems, can enter the references relating to the device chosen for receive in automatic the notification of cashback, limited to confirmation of the itinerary.

“Cashback with plate” how it works VIDEO

By downloading the Free to Xin the section Cashbackyou can get a refund for both device payments Telepass electronic tollboth for payments with credit cardsddebit, Viacard and cash. Who has electronic toll systems, can enter the references relating to the device chosen for receive in automatic the notification of the cashback, limited to confirmation of the itinerary.

Cashback from Autostrade Free to X, info and Free To support

To support motorists in these months of mass experimentation, Free To X has activated various channels of info and support: from websiteto the customer care service available in Assistance section of the Free To X app, active with operator from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 19:00, and on Saturdays from 8:00 to 14:00. For direct contact with assistants for using the application, the toll-free number: 800.93.2000.

Additional mobility services have been activated on the Free To X app. For example the service “Forecast of Delays for Works” allows users to plan the trip with an estimate of any delay due to the presence of construction sites. The estimate is available at intervals of 30 minutes and up to 7 days after the time the forecast request is made.

From the app it is also possible to pay the nonpayment of the toll, just access the Services section, scan the non-payment receipt collected at the toll booth or the reminder letter received for

Inside the section “Voyage” of the app, there are also other useful services, such as cameras for monitoring traffic flows; the calculation of the standard toll; the placement of active tutors along the motorway network and a feature to locate i fuel prices more convenient, in the different service areas available.

Construction sites on the motorway, where are they?

As we have seen the refund of the cashback is obtained in case of heavy traffic and queues due to construction sites and road works. Below are the motorway sections where most of the construction sites:

A1 Milan-Naples

A3 Naples-Salerno

A4 Milan-Brescia

A5 Turin-Aosta-Mont Blanc

A7 Milan-Genoa

A8 Milan-Varese

A9 Lainate-Como-Chiasso

A10 Genoa-Savona

A11 Florence-Pisa North

A12 Genoa-Rome

A13 Bologna-Padua

A14 Bologna-Taranto

A16 Naples-Canosa

A23 Palmanova-Tarvisio

A26 Genoa Voltri-Gravellona Toce

A27 Venice-Belluno.

