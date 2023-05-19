Here comes a new one bonuses in favor of hauliersit is a contribution on expenses incurred in 2022 for motorway tolls. Transport bonuses are incentives or concessions that are offered to reduce the cost of transporting goods.

Motorway toll bonus for those who are reserved

The motorway toll bonus is reserved for vehicle owners used to the transport of food, objects or other elements that belong to the ecological class greater than or equal to Euro 5 or with an alternative LPG/CNG or electric power supply.

In June, hauliers can apply for the motorway toll bonus

Can request the contribution the natural and legal persons who exercise thetrucking of things for account of third; the cooperatives having the mutualistic requisites, pursuant to art. 26 of the legislative decree of the provisional Head of State 14 December 1947, n. 1577 and subsequent modifications; the consortia or consortium companies established in accordance with book V, title X, chapter I, section II and II-bis of the Civil Code, having as their object the road haulage business and always enrolled in the national register of road hauliers.

In addition, companies can request it road haulage of goods on behalf of third parties or groupings based in one of the countries of the European Union holding a Community license issued pursuant to EC regulation no. 1072/2009 of 21 October 2009, as well as companies or groupings based in Italy carrying out road haulage activities on their own account, holders of a license on their own account pursuant to art. 32 of the law of 6 June 1974, n. 298. Also companies or groupings based in another European Union country who carry out the road haulage business on their own account, will be able to apply for the bonus.

Motorway toll bonus, how to request it

The bonus is actually a contribution on motorway tolls, which can be requested through the Portal of the national register of road hauliers in the section “Toll”, by registered and authorized users. The bonus can be claimed online from from 9 am on Monday 5 June 2023 until 2 pm on 11 June 2023.

The procedure for the compensated reduction of motorway tolls for transits made in 2022 is divided into TWO PHASES; phase 1 – reservation of the application; phase 2 – entering the data relating to the application and signing and sending the application.

The bonus on motorway tolls is aimed at hauliers

This phase concerns the subjects who have previously sent the booking requestand, from 9 am on 26 June 2023 e until 2 pm on 21 July 2023 you can enter the data and signature and then proceed with thesending the application.

How to calculate the motorway toll bonus

The company benefits from a refund of up to 200,000 eurosrelating to the motorway toll in the year 2022. The contribution that will be recognized could go up to 13% of the total spent.

TURNOVER (in Euros) VEHICLE CLASS BONUS PERCENTAGE % 200,000-400,000 Euro VI or alternative traction 5 Euro V 3 400,001-1,200,000 Euro VI or alternative traction 7 Euro V 5 1,200,001-2,500,000 Euro VI or alternative traction 9 Euro V 7 2,500,001-5,000,000 Euro VI or alternative traction 11 Euro V 9 Over 5,000,000 Euro VI or alternative traction 13 Euro V 11 Calculation of motorway toll bonuses

Reductions are granted exclusively for i tolls with deferred collection through billing and are applied, by each of the companies that manages the toll deferred payment systems, on invoices made out to the subjects entitled to the reductioncurrently recognized in:

Axxes SaS, DKV Euro Service GmbH+Co., Telepass SpA, Unipoltech SpA.

The bonus is calculated on the motorway toll in 2022

As regards the classification system for calculating the toll, vehicles must belong to the classes: B, 3, 4 or 5 if based on the number of axles and gauge of the vehicles themselves. Also, means can fall into classes 2, 3 or 4 if volumetric.

DOWNLOAD THE RELEASE “Provisions relating to the reduction of motorway tolls for transits made in 2022”

