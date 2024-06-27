Super price increases on the motorway, 7 euros for a sandwich and 3 for water

Price increases arriving on the motorway during the summer holiday period. This was reported by a survey by Altroconsumo conducted in 22 service areas between Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice. For those who want to have a classic quick snack in the rest areas considered, the average price of a sandwich stands at around 7 euros, compared to 4.20 for a normal bar: this means that in fact on the motorway you spend around 70% more than the bar downstairs.

It’s no better for those who decide to to have breakfast: for a cappuccino you have to pay on average 1.84 euros, while for a brioche 1.72, respectively 12% and 26% more. Furthermore, for a smooth coffee, the average cost stands at 1.35 euros, or 14% more. Moving on to the drinks department, bottled water, still or sparkling, costs on average over 3 euros per liter in service areas, compared to 0.67 per liter in the supermarket.

Carbonated drinks were also taken into consideration in the Altroconsumo analysis, they cost up to 8 euros per litre. Anyone who wants to buy packaged ice cream must take into account an average expense of 3 euros, with an average price per kilo of 38.51 euros. As for savory snacks, an average of 3.13 euros is spent on a bag of chips, with an average price per kilo of 23.08. To buy a chocolate bar of around 100 g on the motorway you spend an average of 3.70 euros, but prices can vary from 1.20 to as much as 6.29 euros.