Genoa – The plan to reduce the burden on motorway construction sites in Liguria this year will not only concern the months of July and Augustbut it will come up to the boat show of Genoa, scheduled from 19 to 24 September. This is what emerges at the end of the last meeting between the Region, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Anas, Anci, the Municipality of Genoa and the concessionaires.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of the meeting in which the concessionaires presented their plans for the progressive easing of the work in order to reach a halt in the most impacted shipyards during the months of July and August. We also asked for a projection up to the Genoa International Boat Show, in September, considering its importance and the strong attraction of exhibitors and visitors also from abroad”, comments the regional councilor for Infrastructure, James Giampedrone.

“The summer plan provides for a series of significant reductions or removals of all the most impactful construction sites throughout the Ligurian network in the months of July and, above all, August, in the awareness that this is a decisive period for tourism and therefore for a important part of our GDP, as well as in terms of employment”, concludes the councilor.

Aspi confirms that it has entered into summer mode as early as May 31stwith the entire network under its jurisdiction accessible on two lanes in each direction. Only light construction sites remain and it is thought that they will not cause disruption to traffic. The resumption of impactful work is scheduled for the end of September. As for Autofiori and Concessioni del Tirreno, however, the summer plan will start in the last week of July, with the aim of ensuring the suspension and dismantling of the majority of construction sites and lane changes present on the Ligurian network for the entire month of August.

Until the first ten days of August the carriageway exchange on the A10 between Sanremo and Bordighera will remain, while on the A6 the carriageway interchange between Savona and Altare will remain active, which guarantees two lanes passable in the direction of heavy traffic on weekends, and whose length will be halved in mid-July. Also on the A6 the roadway reduction for vehicles heading to Savona will persist in the stretch between Ceva and Altare. The resumption of construction work on the A10 is expected from 9 September while on the A12 from the following week.