The early life of the PlayStation 3 for Sony have been marked by interesting titles, among which you will remember MotorStorm, arcade racing game that will put you in control of different cars, from motorcycles to quods and so on, the aim was to make you feel the heaviness of a full speed race in the mud of the track.

After an altogether pleasant first chapter, the IP never returned, at least from what it seems only until today.

In fact, according to a leak, Sony is preparing for the return of MotorStormIn fact, you will remember how, according to some rumors, the authors of Destruction AllStars had been removed from the development of the remake of Twisted Metal (find more details in our dedicated news), but apparently the Japanese company would have entrusted him with a new and important task.

Below is the tweet of the insider:

Motorstorm reboot was discussed at Sony. The company wants an arcade racing game associated with PlayStation brand in counterweight to Gran Turismo series. Recent Twisted Metal developer switch could indicate that the project might be given to Lucid Games. pic.twitter.com/cPCKfdexok – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 24, 2022

Unfortunately, at present we have no further information, given that Sony has neither confirmed nor denied this particular rumor. We strongly doubt that there will be any news on the matter soon, not least because the company’s marketing is all about Horizon: Forbidden West, of which the story trailer was recently released.

Always to stay on the subject, after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft (find the dedicated news here), Sony has been worried about the agreements already made on some IPs, but the Redmond giant (as you can read for yourself by clicking here) has proved willing to respect the agreements already made between the companies.

The information on the matter for today ends here, of course if Sony will release more details on the future of MotorSport we will be ready to keep you informed. We would like to clarify one thing though: this is not official information, therefore the title may not even be in development at all. Because of this we urge you to take this information with a grain of salt, so as not to delude yourself too much.