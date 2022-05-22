Monday, May 23, 2022
Motorsports Niki Tuulen’s foot was caught between chains and a wheelchair – motorcyclist undergoes surgery in Portugal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
The ninth starting box reached in Saturday’s time trial was the joy of the weekend.

Track motorcycling Driving in the Supersport World Championship Niki Tuuli was injured in the warm-up of a race in Portugal on Sunday. His weekend was tinted with technical worries and ended in an even more tedious way.

“There was bad luck again and apparently the foot got caught between the chains and the stroller and the toes are in pretty bad shape. I am now waiting for surgery here in Portugal, and let’s see what comes next, ”Tuuli said in a press release.

The ninth starting box reached in Saturday’s time trial was the joy of the weekend. In Saturday’s race, he managed to improve his ranking for a while, but still had to suspend due to a crash.

“There’s a small problem with the bike all weekend and then at the exit of the square bend, the bike suddenly broke, and when it came to power again, it was going and the race was in it,” Wind explained.

