Motorsports Endurokuski Pyry Juupaluoma, 18, talks about an accident that led to a moderate brain injury and loss of sense of smell – He does not give up his dream

Last year of motor athletes Pyry Juupaluoma and Juuso Matikainen went far beyond what was planned. The skull of Juupaluoma broke, the neck of Matikainen. In this story, they talk about their well-being now.

Enduro driverPyry Juupaluoma, 18, and motocrossJuuso Matikainen, 27, suffered serious injuries while driving last summer. Juupaloma’s skull broke and he suffered a moderate brain injury. Matikainen’s neck broke. The Kytönen Motorsport duo has by no means forgotten to drive, but the eyes are already on the upcoming races. Now Juupaluoma and Matikainen talk about their injuries, recovery and dreams.

.