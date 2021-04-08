Motorsports Aki Pihlaja’s usual commute is 7,000 kilometers: for work he tries to ride a snowmobile harder than anyone else

Finland’s only professional snowmobile Aki Pihlaja is applying for the first World Championship gold of his career in Rovaniemi this weekend. Even a fracture in the leg doesn’t hurt the pace: “The worst pain was already gone.”

Rovaniemi.

Normally snowmobile Aki Pihlaja travel more than 7,000 miles from home to work, but this weekend the trip is exceptionally a little shorter.

“My home is about a kilometer to the race site,” Pihlaja tells HS by phone from Rovaniemi.

Finland’s only professional slider has recently packaged his season in the world’s toughest snowcross series in the United States and flew back to Rovaniemi, where he will compete for the world championship in the sport over the weekend.

According to Pihlaja, snowcross is a bit like motocross, but the racing game is a snowmobile instead of a motorcycle. At the World Championships, the track will be run by 20 drivers at a time, who will travel around the track at a rate of up to a hundred kilometers per hour.

“Heartbeats are always on the pin.”

There are jumps, bends and “bouncing” stakes on the track, which vibrate the drivers like a Linnanmäki deer. The winner is the first to finish.

Aki Pihlaja rides a snowmobile in his profession. The commute from Rovaniemi to America is about 7,000 kilometers.­

Rowan got excited about snowmobiling as a child. He rode around on his own sled and when the guys started competing in snowcross, Pihlaja left with interest.

The pace and jumps made the adrenaline flow. The usual Sunday ride on toboggan runs no longer felt alongside any snowcross – and still doesn’t feel.

“If I ever go sledding in my free time, I just go for a closed project. There you can bow, jump and drive wherever you want. It’s physically heavier than driving on the route, especially if you get stuck on a project. ”

Pihlaja’s homeowner in Rovaniemi has the only snowmobile factory in Europe that produces Lynx branded games. Pihlaja decided to apply for a job at the factory at an early age, so she went to vocational high school and completed training in the machine and metal industry.

“So I got them to test drive.”

Rowan had time to work as a test driver for Lynx for a dozen years before becoming a professional. He grumbled both in the woods and on the sled trails to make sure the factory sleds worked as they should.

At times, the workday was colored by slightly more special revelations.

Tourists driving in Lapland do not always understand toboggan signs, and sometimes someone turns their car from the main road to the toboggan route. The car will naturally get stuck in the project, and a tow truck or tractor must be called in for help.

“Those tourists were occasionally seen there on toboggan runs. Where were they going? ”

Four-time Finnish champion Pihlaja has competed in North America for the last five years. He first riveted success in the Pro Lite series as a semi-professional, and for the past couple of years he has driven as a full-blooded professional in the ISOC series.

ISOC is the world’s toughest sled series, run on cannon snow in stadiums in front of television cameras. According to Pihlaja, the species is reasonably popular in North America.

“There’s enough audience for every sport.”

“ “I’m usually able to escape injury, but recently there have been record numbers.”

Snowcross requires courage and aggression. However, Aki Pihlaja is never scared in the horns of a sled. “I’m crashes during my life so much already. Fortunately, snow is a soft element and it glides well. ”­

“It would be nice to brighten the silver to gold, but I won’t go to war playing,” says Aki Pihlaja, who already has four World Championship silver medals in the fast-paced sport.­

Professionalism means that Pihlaja is now able to focus on sledding full time. The stable covers the costs and also pays the salary.

“If you make it to the competition, you will still receive separate bonuses.”

Rowan has done well behind the crab in previous years, but the season just ended was sad. There were challenges in adjusting the shock absorbers for the Ski Doo sled, and the injuries plagued.

First, Pihlaja injured her back in a jump and a couple of weeks ago a racing partner knocked on the side of the sled so that her foot was badly injured. Driving became mentally and physically painful.

“It was kind of a forced attempt. It started to feel like work. ”

When Pihlaja came to Finland, she learned that her leg was broken. He believes he can still drive at the World Cup without any problems.

“The worst pains are already over. I’m usually able to escape injury, but recently there have been record numbers. “

Past the race season ate up Pihlaja’s self-confidence, which she has now patched up in Rovaniemi under Lynx’s controls. Rowan rides at the World Championships on a Lynx snowmobile, the settings of which seem to go to the mugs.

He already has four World Championship silver medals.

“It would be nice to brighten silver to gold, but I’m not going to war.”

Only the race shows how fit the sled and the man are. The resistance will be tough, as the Norwegian, who dominates the ISOC series, for example, will take part in the World Cup Elias Ishoel.

A Swede who has taken the previous six world championships Adam Renheim is not involved this time.

“ “The higher we are, the less oxygen the engine gets.”

Aki Pihlaja flies on his sled.­

Racing sled is a robust closet.

The sled has 140 horsepower, tail lights alone, a weight of 230 pounds and a 600 cubic engine. Up to 40 liters of petrol burns per hour.

“The price of the race model goes up every year. Now it is in the range of 16,000 to 17,000 euros. ”

In Snowcross, according to Pihlaja, four things in particular mean: driving skills, the physical condition of the driver, the transmission of the sled and the shock absorbers. For example, if the shock absorber adjustment is incorrect, driving is cumbersome and slow.

“The sled doesn’t fly in the right position either.”

Rowan tries to tackle all the problems with its mechanic, Inari-based Ossi Kiviniemi with. Tuning the sled to full impact requires the precision of the watchmaker.

“For example, height differences affect the sled. The higher we are above sea level, the less oxygen the engine receives. We always make adjustments according to height differences. ”

When sled season is on the sled, Pihlaja focuses on physical training Reijo Jylhän and Kimmo Ulvasen in coaching. In the summer, the program includes hours of running and pillar running as well as muscle fitness training.

When Pihlaja descends from the back of the sled, the mechanic rises to the back of his own sled. Northern Finland has been competing for decades in the summer in a sport called watercross, where snowmobiles are used to accelerate, buoy buoys and jump from jumps – on the water.

Drivers roast in the lakes and where up to a hundred miles per hour. The waterproof tuned sled stays on the surface as long as there is enough gas.

“Ossi engage in kind, but I have personally been involved in just looking. Those sleds are even more efficient than mine. ”

In Snowcross, the whole thing is decisive, Aki Pihlaja says. “Some may just focus on tuning the sled, but if you forget about physical training, you won’t be able to ride a fast sled.”­

The Snowcross World Championships will be run without an audience in Rovaniemi

Rovaniemi Mäntyvaara will compete in the World Championships and European Championships in snowcross, as well as the Women’s World Cup on 9–10 April. Sledges from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Austria have registered.

The victory in each prize category went to the Swedes last. This year, the names of the champions will surely change, as the reigning world champion Adam Renheim, European champion Filip Öhman and the winner of the Women’s World Cup Elina Öhman are not involved in the Games.

Rehearsals and time trials will be run on Friday, finals on Saturday. Time trials begin at 3:40 p.m., and the finals are scheduled for Saturday at 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The race round lasts 15 minutes plus two laps.

The World Cup was not held last year due to a corona pandemic. Now they are run, but without an audience. The competitions can be watched live on the Internet at www.youtube.com/mjpevents.

The organizing club is Lapland Snowmobiles.