Motorsport W Series returns from mid-year on Saturday – Emma Kimiläinen is one of the pre-favorites to become a formula series champion

The W Series will be run this year on F1 race weekends. The season starts on Saturday in Austria.

Coronavirus Pandemic therefore, the W Series spent last year will return to the tracks next weekend.

The women’s racing class in motorsport will be run this year on F1 race weekends, and the opening race is ahead on Saturday. One of the favorites for the season starting at the Austrian Red Bull Ring is leaving Emma Kimiläinen.

The opening season went wrong for the Finn due to a neck injury in the first race, but after his return in the last races, Kimiläinen, 31, showed that he was able to be the Fastest Driver in the series.

This season, the goal of the Finnish driver is the championship.

“Based on the start tests of the season, it is completely possible,” Kimiläinen said in a NENT Group press release.

Championship defend the british Jamie Chadwick, which is also part of the Williams F1 Team Driver Academy.

Chadwick, 23, won two races in the opening season, but took the championship in particular due to his flatness.

In addition to Kimiläinen and Chadwick, the pre-favorites include the Dutch, who were at least second in the opening season. Beitske Visser.

However, the season is expected to be very smooth on the basis of preliminary tests, which is further confirmed by the fact that all drivers have access to a similar F3 car.

In the first during the season, the drivers all drove under the same stable, but this season begins the transition to a more conventional fully stable-based series.

Kimiläinen drives this information at the Ecure W stable of the season, which is one of the stables of the series organizer. He has a teammate Abbie Eaton, which is also known as The Grand Tour as the test driver for the second and third production seasons of the series.

A total of $ 1.5 million in prize money will be paid out in the coming season, of which the winner will own a pot of half a million dollars.

Perhaps even more essential, however, none of the 18 Series drivers have to pay for driving, which is very rare in the world of motorsport.

The W Series season opener will run on June 26th. Elisa Viihde Viaplay shows all competitions in live broadcasts in Finnish.