Motorsport | Video: A car athlete survived a scary crash without major injuries

Simon Pagenaud flew off the track looking wild in the track car series IndyCar.

Track car series IndyCar held its breath on Saturday when Simon Pagenaud had a scary looking ride out in Lexington, Ohio, USA.

Autosport shared a video on its Twitter account, in which Pagenaud’s car literally flew out of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. When the pink go-go game landed on the sand outside the track, it spun around several times before crashing into a pile of tires.

Fortunately, Pagenaud most obviously survived the situation without major injuries. He walked off the track accompanied by his friend.

“We are incredibly relieved to see Simon Pagenaud walk away from this situation,” Autosport wrote in the caption of the Twitter video.

Page enjoy is a French racing driver. He won the IndyCar series championship in 2016.