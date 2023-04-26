Motorsport | Valtteri Bottas is interested in investing in Kymiring: “Yes and no”

Alfa Romeo’s F1 star says that he has discussed “investing in Kymiring with potential buyer candidates”.

Bankruptcy Several potential buyers are interested in Kymiring, which has drifted away. One of them is an F1 star Valtteri Bottas with an investor group.

The formula driver visited Lahti on Tuesday, talking about the gravel cycling event (FNLD GRVL) organized on the terrains of Salpausselkä on June 10, which he has devised together with his life partner Tiffany Cromwell with.

Valtteri Bottas, Are you interested in buying Kymiring from the bankruptcy estate?

“Difficult question. I answer yes and no. I have discussed with potential buyer candidates about investing in Kymiring, and it is therefore possible that I would join. However, I now first need further clarification on where exactly we are going,” commented Bottas.

“I think Kymiring can still be used as a working concept.”

Author of the renovation program Klaus Majamäki said In an interview with HS April 13 that he believes there will be buyers.

“I think that more potential buyers will appear with whom the bankruptcy administration will be able to negotiate a deal.”

Is there more detailed information about this?

“Is.”

Are potential buyers dealing with Kymiring already?

“I don’t even blink. I can not say anything.”

Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell radiated racing with the sun.

at Kymiring oy owes more than 20 million euros. The company filed for bankruptcy because the restructuring program was not successful. The first failure was the failure to acquire equity capital.

“It was disappointing that the three million euros of self-sponsored capital could not be collected”, stated Majamäki.

The collapse happened at the very last moment last March, when the foreign investor withdrew. Majamäki assured that it was a real situation.

“I have been involved in some negotiations. There were serious and credible negotiations.”

Provided a buyer can be found, there can also be activities on the track in the summer. On the other hand, MotoGP-level races are not likely in the next few years.

“Hopefully, in any case, a solution will be found soon. It would be a shame if someone didn’t run the track,” Bottas said on Tuesday.