Motorsport | Tuukka Tapose has bad luck in his F3 debut

Motorsport|Taponen’s first real F3 race ended in suspension.

Finn formula promise Tuukka Taponen started on Sunday morning for the first F3 race of his career, but his race ended already in the third lap with an interruption in the race held at the Belgian Spa circuit.

Tapos was terribly unlucky in the race. He started the race from the 13th grid, but due to collisions at the start, the young Finn dropped to 21st place.

The race only had a few laps to go when the Norwegian Martinus Stenshorne spun after the curve. After that, the cars dodged Stenshorne and one dodger hit Taponen’s car, as a result of which Taponen’s car spun and collided with Stenshorne’s car. Tapose had nothing to do in the situation, so the result was an interruption.

Taponen replaced the Bulgarian driving in the ART Grand Prix team in Spa Nikola Tsolov.

In Saturday’s sprint race, Taponen finished in 18th place, but in the end his ranking was 14th, because several drivers received five-second time penalties after the race.

This season, Taponen has driven the Formula Regional European Championship series, where he is second in points. The series will not continue until September 7.