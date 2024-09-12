Motorsport | Tuukka Taponen is making a drastic decision – this is at least how much it will cost

Motorsport|Tuukka Taponen’s team and formula series for next year will be decided in the next few weeks. More than a million euros will be returned already this year.

Finland the biggest formula promise Tuukka Taponen17, will move to a higher formula category again next season – or possibly even two levels higher.

The young man from Lohja, who is competing in the Formula Regional series this season, will drive next season with considerable confidence in the F3 series, which is a series managed by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and in which Taponen already drove in one of the races in July as the “leader”.