Motorsport Toyota dominated rail racing in Le Mans

Toyota dominated Le Mans ’24-hour track classic in France as the Japanese stable took their third consecutive victory in the race. Toyota won the race with a trio on Sunday Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

Nakajima of Japan, Buemi of Switzerland and Hartley of New Zealand left the second-placed Rebellion stable fleet five laps. The trio of winners accumulated a total of 387 track laps in 24 hours. Toyota’s second fleet finished third in the race.

The world’s largest track endurance race was run without a crowd because of the corona. Last year, Le Mans was followed by more than 252,000 spectators in the gallery. STT – AFP