Motorsport Top promise Hailie Deegan, 19, sights as a Nascar star but has to put up with a girl in the pit – Donald Trump accomplished one of her goals

In 2018, Hailie Deegan won the Nascar-class races as the first woman in more than 30 years.

American Hailie Deegan has already broken down a number of suspicions about women’s success in motorsport. Deegan is now 19 years old.

Deegan started competing at age 8 and won a junior championship titles – usually he was the only representative of the female sex Cup. When he was 15, his mother noticed on the internet that drivers were being sought for the Nascar series development program. Deegan was also elected.

“Who knows if I would be in the Nascar world at all without this [äidin tekemää havaintoa], ”Deegan says BBC’s in an interview.

Deegan’s development has been rapid since then. In the fall of 2018, he took his first win at the fifth level of the Nascar series. It was the first Nascar race a woman won at any level in 30 years. Since then, there have been more wins and he was third overall last year. She also ended up on Forbes ’“ female athletes worth watching ”lists.

Hailie Deegan is part of Ford’s Young Drivers Program.­

Although Deegan has shown his skills, he has to prove his qualifications more than male drivers because of his gender.

“The hardest thing for me was getting the team staff to believe me,” Deegan says.

“Above all, they see me as a little girl and they think, ‘Hey, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.’

According to Deegan, at worst, half of the season went to the team manager with the team leader.

“I already have a fourth team manager. I’m finally starting to figure out what I need from the team manager and they’re starting to figure out what they need from me. ”

Now, Deegan finally wants to be in a situation where he always has to be proving his skills.

“I want to be successful and I won’t stop until I am.”

This year, Deegan will compete for a setting at a higher level, the Arca Menards, which is three levels lower than the Nascar Cup. His goal is to get up step by step and win at every league level.

“I want to be the ones others want to win.

Motorsport outside of Deegan, one goal was to get the US president he admired Donald Trumpin signature on his helmet. This was successful in February with the Daytona 500 races.

Deegan was not competing, but he was at a race venue where Trump and Melanie Trump visited.

“Goal achieved,” Deegan wrote on Twitter.