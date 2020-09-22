Motorsport Tommi Mäkinen will leave the team manager’s wash, will take up new positions at Toyota in January

Mäkinen will be Toyota’s motor sport adviser half.

Toyota successfully led the rally stable Tommi Mäkinen switch to new jobs in January, when he becomes Toyota’s motor sport adviser half.

Toyota spoke about it on its website and praised Mäkinen’s contribution to starting and managing the rally stable. In the future, he is expected to make an even greater contribution as a developer of successful racing cars.

Finnish-led Toyota joined the World Rally Championship for the 2017 season and won the World Manufacturers’ Championship the following year. In 2019, an Estonian driver Ott Tänak won the world championship at Toyota.

This season, Toyota’s driver trio will make up Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä. Evans leads the World Series before Ogier, and Rovanperä, who drives his first season in a WRC car, is fourth.