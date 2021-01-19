Motorsport The women’s-led Indycar team aims to promote equality in sport: Simona De Silvestro was chosen as driver for the Indy 500

Paretta The founder and director of Autosport is Beth Paretta.

New the women-led Indycar stable Paretta Autosport strives to promote gender equality. On Tuesday, the stable announced its first driver selection: an experienced Swiss Simona De Silvestro will drive in the legendary Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500) race on May 30th.

“Today is the beginning of gender equality in sport so that women are encouraged to work hard to earn their place at the table,” Paretta said according to news agency AFP.

“Indycar has been a welcome place for women for years thanks to the hard work of many women and men, but now we have a stronger commitment to ensure that opportunities continue in the future.”

Paretta Autosport receives support from Roger Penske Racing. The Paretta car has a Chevrolet engine.

De Silvestro, 32, was selected as the Indy 500 Newcomer of the Year in 2010. He has competed five times. The best placement on the four-mile oval track is in its 14th debut race.

In total, De Silvestro has driven 69 Indycar races between 2010 and 2015. His best finish was second in the 2013 Houston race.

De Silvestro has also driven the Australian supercar series and been in F1 as a development driver. Last year he was Porsche’s factory driver.

“My career really took off after competing in Indycar and Indy 500,” De Silvestre said.

Paretta will continue to promise women driving opportunities but also for other roles in the stable.

“The Indy 500 is the finest race in the world and one day soon we hope to have a woman’s face in the Borg-Warner trophy [Indy 500:n palkintopokaali]”Paretta stated.

Paretta has previously worked as a manager at Fiat Chrysler, among others.