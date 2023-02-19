Motorsport | The team mate would push Tuukka Taponen out of the championship fight

Tuukka Taponen finished second in the F4 series in his rookie season.

Formula promise Tuukka Taponen, 16,’s rookie season in the Middle East F4 series came to a rude end on Sunday. The Finn’s championship dreams were dashed when his teammate James Wharton would knock both of them off the track.

The crash secured the championship for Australian Wharton.

Wharton started the season finale from the pole and Tapone from the third grid. Wharton defended the inside corners in the opening corner, so Taponen decided to attack the outside.

Tapone’s driving line got wide, but he got back on Wharton’s heels in turn 12. Wharton then collided with Tapone and both cars were badly damaged.

Wharton, who broke the suspension, stopped at the scene, while Taponen limped to the pit.

Wharton was ahead of Taponen in the series and secured the championship when the Finn never returned from the pit to the track. In order to win the championship, Taponen would have had to win the race and Wharton would have finished eighth at most.

Taponen finished second in the series with 212 points. Wharton scored 232 points.

Italian the top team Ferrari chose Taponen from Lohja at the end of last year to its famous academy. The 2021 karting world champion is now following the same path from which the Formula 1 champions have attempted, for example Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Taponen won four of the season’s 14 races and was by far the best rookie driver in the series. Taponen won the rookie series with a difference of no less than one hundred points ahead of the Briton Arvid Lindbladia.

I will die The F4 career continues in April, when the hard-hitting Italian F4 series begins.