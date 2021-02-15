Motorsport The legendary Daytona 500 started with a 16-car mass crash and ended in huge flames

Michael McDowell took the first Nascar race victory of his career in his 357th race.

The United States The legendary Nascar Series race Daytona 500 provided entertainment for all the money on Sunday.

The race will run 200 laps, and the winner was Michael McDowell, which led the competition only in its final round. The win was his first in Nascar and came in the 357th race.

“It feels amazing to achieve my first win just at the Daytona 500. I can’t believe this, ”McDowell rejoiced in the track interview.

Competitive was delayed by five hours due to heavy rain, but there was even more talk of mass crashes.

As many as 16 cars were involved in the crash of the 14th round of the race, but none of the drivers were seriously injured.

The final round of the race also saw a mass crash and quite a blaze of fire. No one was injured in the fire storm either.