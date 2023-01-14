Motorsport | The great promise of Formula Tuukka Taponen, 16, shone immediately – he will move to Maranello next week

The young Finn, who moved from karting to the F4 class of small formulas, was the fastest rookie driver in Saturday’s second start.

Auto racing the 16-year-old who started his competition season in the formula 4 class this weekend Tuukka Taponen was pleased with his debut weekend in the new class at the Dubai circuit. The Finn gassed up to second place on Saturday and reached the same position in the second start of the morning.

There are 40 competitors in the F4 class, some of which are first- and some second-year drivers. On Friday, Taponen finished second in the rookie group, and in Saturday’s two starts, he was first and second among first-timers.

Karting Taponen, who drove earlier, has had to learn new practices compared to the old modern series. For example, pit visits are now more important. There are other differences as well.

“A safety car can come to the track [turva-auto] and overtaking situations are different,” says Taponen.

He says he has adapted well to the changes.

“Of course I was nervous before the first time trials and the actual competition.”

Race series it’s easy to get into the atmosphere because most of the drivers are familiar.

“If there are 40 of us, I’ve messed with 75 percent before,” says Taponen.

Tuukka Taponen at speed in the colors of the Mumbai Falcons team on the Dubai track.

Now the United Arab Emirates F4 series was contested, where the Finn represents the Mumbai Falcons team. At the end of 2022, Taponen entered the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), which works closely with the Mumbai Falcons.

“I had an Australian as a teammate here James Wharton“, says Taponen.

Falcons works closely with Prema Team, the big stable of small formulas. Prema hired Taponen in December 2022.

During the Dubai race weekend, Tapose had a race engineer and two mechanics available.

“And if there’s a rush in the garage area, then there are dozens of people around the car,” says Taponen.

There is enough buzz around the young Finn during race weekends.

Although the circles are bigger in the pit area than in karting, there have been no big surprises. The biggest change in life will happen in the next few days, when the place of residence changes from Finland to Italy.

“I’m flying tomorrow [sunnuntaina] To Maranello, where I’m moving to,” says Taponen.

In Ferrari’s hometown, he stays in the same apartment together with four other drivers selected for the academy. He will return to Finland next time only around May Day.

Taponen’s next race weekend is in Kuwait on the first weekend of February.

