Motorsport The Finnish trio’s season in the Formula Regional series started quietly: only William Alatalo scored

F3 cars The renewed Formula Regional series, the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, started quietly on Saturday from Finnish drivers. Only the Arden stable William Alatalo, 18, scored in the opening race on the Imola track. He was sixth.

Finnish stable for drivers at KIC Motorsport Patrik Pasma, 21, had driven thirteenth and his first F3 race Elias Seppänen fifteenth.

All three Finns improved their ranking from time to time, as Alatalo was ninth, Pasma 20th and Seppänen 21st in the morning.

Spain won the race David Vidales.

The Formula Regional series is being run in this format for the first time. The series combines the Formula Regional European Championship series and the Formula Renault Eurocup series. The series is driven by F3 cars.

The second race will be run on Sunday at 13.15 Finnish time. The competition can be seen live on the Youtube site of the broadcast series.