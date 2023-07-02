Motorsport | The death of a young formula driver prompted F1 stars to demand action: “A very dangerous bend”

The death of Dilano Van ‘t Hoff highlighted long-standing concerns in motorsport.

Formula promise Dilano Van ‘t Hoffin death has rocked the sports world over the weekend.

Van ‘t Hoff died in a serious accident on Saturday in Belgium at the Spa circuit. The accident happened after the legendary Eau Rouge corner combination on the way to the long Kemmel straight.

The same place has seen several dangerous accidents over the years, some of them fatal. Anthony Hubert died in almost the same place in the 2019 F2 car. Two years ago, the W Series qualifying saw a six-car mass crash, and a day later, McLaren Lando Norris drove out violently in the same place in wet conditions.

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll particularly strongly demanded changes to the track profile at the Eau Rouge and Radillon section.

“My heart broke. We need to think very seriously about the Eau Rouge situation. It’s a really dangerous bend. We have now lost two drivers in it in the last few years,” Stroll emphasized.

According to the Canadian, the same thing is talked about every year. A couple of years ago, the track underwent a major renovation, which expanded the safety areas of the corner combination.

Even after that, serious accidents have been seen in the same spot.

Van ‘t Hoff’s terrible crash happened a little after the corner combination. The Dutchman lost control of his Formula Regional car at the exit of the Radillon corner on the way to the Kemmel straight.

The car hit the embankment on the narrow straight and bounced off it back into the middle of the track. Another competitor hit directly at Van ‘t Hoff’s car at a very high speed.

“That bend has to change. It’s just too dangerous. An accident is just waiting to happen every time we drive by it,” Stroll said.

Accident it happened in rainy weather, and the visibility was very poor. Even in the smaller formula classes, the big tires of the cars throw huge amounts of water splash into the air. Because of this, visibility is poor, and those coming from behind probably did not see Van ‘t Hoff’s car in the middle of the track before the crash.

1996 World Champion Damon Hill threw on Sky Sports of a dramatic proposal: the sadekis must be put in the pan until the problem is solved.

“At any time when the track has a long straight and rainy weather, this can happen. I watched the F3 race earlier and they went into a tight corner at the end of a long straight. The guys behind have no idea what’s going on in front,” said Hill, who is commenting on the F1 race in Austria Expressaccording to the magazine.

“Rain conditions are the most significant influencing factor in these situations. It sounds like he had much the same fate as Hubert. What can be done about it? Stop driving in wet weather. You should only be able to drive when the visibility is good enough or the cars are indestructible. The International Automobile Federation Fia must explore the possibilities.”

Hill admitted that he felt guilty about it, because he, like many others, enjoys watching the races in the rain. Slippery conditions bring unpredictability and surprising situations.

Van ‘t Hoff’s situation unfortunately reminded us of what unpredictability can mean at its worst.

“I am just as guilty as anyone else. We watched the F3 race and I thought “well, we want to see the rain race!” We want to see these kinds of games. It’s exciting, but unfortunately the risk is huge.”

Fia is in trial use a possible solution to the problem of rain games. After the next F1 weekend at Silverstone, Mercedes and McLaren are scheduled to test “splash flaps” designed for racing cars, which would be installed in F1 cars in heavy rain conditions.

Their purpose would be to significantly reduce the amount of raindrops lifted into the air by the rear tires, in which case visibility on the track would be much better.