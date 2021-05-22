Motorsport The bodyguard for the F1 driver in the Redbull stable was shot

The incident took place in Mexico.

Formula driver of the number one Redbull stable Sergio Perez confirmed on Saturday that a member of his family’s security staff had been shot and that this was “in good shape”. The incident took place in Perez’s home country of Mexico. Perez himself is competing in the F1 race in Monaco.

It tells about this, among other things Racefans website.

According to local media, the family security guard was injured in an incident in the Ladrón de Guevara region of Perez’s hometown of Guadalajara.

Perez also confirmed that, according to police, the suspect tried to break into the car of the Perez family. The situation was followed by a shooting in which one of the guards was injured in the face. Police caught suspects in the attempted burglary and shooting.

Perez probably got to hear about it before Saturday’s time trials. Perez finished ninth.