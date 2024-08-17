Motorsport | “The best of all time” died in a plane crash

Motorsport|Scott Bloomquist is dead.

American Scott Bloomquist60, died in a plane crash in his home country, reported for example CNN and NBC.

Bloomquist was known as a dirt track motorsport legend.

He was flying a vintage single-engine Piper J3 over his homestead in Mooresburg, Tenn., before eight o’clock Friday morning. It is a 1937 model used by the US Army in World War II.

The plane crashed into a barn, which caught fire.

Bloomquist’s body was recovered from the fire. There were no other victims in the accident, as Bloomquist was the only one on board the plane. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

Bloomquist started his car career in California in 1980, but moved to Tennessee to help with the family farm and continue driving. He collected more than 600 race wins and several championships.

A Nascar legend Tony Stewart’s according to Bloomquist was kind and “the smartest dirt track driver I’ve met”.

Another Nascar icon Kenny Wallace called Bloomquist the best dirt track driver of all time.

Bloomquist belongs to its species (Dirt Late Model) to the gallery of honor.

World of Outlaws the racing partners he interviewed considered Bloomquist a gentleman driver who knew everything about the cars he drove.