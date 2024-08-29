Motorsport | The 15-year-old go-kart is leaving to clear the way for the Indy series in the United States

Motorsport|The indy academy founded by Tero Palmroth chose Martti Ritonen from Tampere as the first test driver for the youth class of the legendary racing series.

Martti Ritonen is a name that should be remembered right now.

If everything goes well under the lucky stars, the 15-year-old from Tampere could one day race in the American Indy car series.

There is still a long way to go, but the first steps have been taken.

Ritonen was chosen among eleven applicants as the first test driver of the Indy Junior Academy Finland-USA project. A 15-year-old from Turku was chosen as the backup driver Vilho Aatola.

In total, the young Indy team has eight trainees, some of whom may later get their chance.

Experienced racing driver and sports influencer Tero Palmroth founded the Indy junior Academy at the beginning of the summer of 2023. The goal was to test and select promising 13-16-year-old Finnish karters as the Academy’s first “conqueror of America”.

“This can become a similar success story as Finnish hockey players have become in the NHL, once the door is first opened. My job is to make sure that the driver does not fall into the wrong hands in the American motorsport jungle,” says Palmroth.

Palmroth, 71, emphasizes that it is a multi-year project. Palmroth gained more faith in his project this summer, when he went to watch youth karting races in different parts of Finland.

Palmroth was impressed by what he saw.

“Finnish karting grads have a lot of talent.”

Still in the spring, a former F1 driver Jyrki Järvilehto promised to identify suitable candidates, but he left the project in the summer.

Martti Ritonen received playful shower drinks in the challenge race on the Tampere karting track.

In Lappeenranta Palmroth also found a new partner at the Finnish karting championships held in July, when a teacher from Omnia, the Espoo region’s educational association Jari Tallgren tugged at her sleeve.

Seven years ago, Tallgren established a unique motorsport career training in Omnia. Studying to become a mechanic takes two to three years, after which all twenty students are employed in top positions.

For example, the Toyota team competing in the World Rally Championship has six mechanics who graduated from Omnia.

Mechanic training also supports drivers, such as the 17-year-old who belongs to Ferrari’s junior academy Tuukka from Tapowhich is registered in Omnia.

Also the 2009 Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen in time graduated as a mechanic from Omnia, but there was no separate motorsport career training there yet.

“Mechanics are brought up far too little in the sport. He is an important factor in that the driver’s car goes hard and lasts”, says Palmroth.

A mechanic could be compared to a golfer’s caddy, who helps with club selection and game planning.

“ “The direction of America is good. There is a big market there and it’s a good time to go there when Finland is well represented.”

Martti Ritonen turns 16 at the same time as he is testing in the US Indy series in September.

Palmroth Tallgren had read about the Indy Academy Helsingin Sanomat and was immediately interested in it.

Tallgren said he could arrange for the chosen driver to have a skilled mechanic to back him up to smooth the young indy driver’s career in the United States.

When Ritonen drives the two-day tests in the USA at the end of September, he will bring with him a 22-year-old Omnia mechanic trained Jiri Nummelin. From his young age, he already has a lot of experience in international car racing.

At the same time, Nummelin becomes the test trip coordinator and trip organizer.

“The direction of America is good. There is a big market there and it’s a good time to go there when Finland is well represented,” says Tallgren.

At Omnia, the selected mechanic students receive a free education, while a similar education elsewhere in Europe costs around 20,000 euros per semester. In Japan, the entire education costs up to 100,000 dollars.

“A mechanic with just a black face can’t do it anymore. You have to know languages ​​and have social skills,” says Tallgren.

A large part of those selected come from outside the capital region.

“The motivation for education is strong. Everyone graduates and 70 percent of internships are abroad.”

Martti Ritonen and Tero Palmroth.

Indy tests Ritonen drives Jay Howarth in a team with three cars in the series’ five classes.

Below the actual main series are four classes: Indy Nxt, USF Pro 2000, USF 2000 and USF Juniors, which is Ritonen’s test bed.

In the United States, you can drive the junior Indy series if the driver turns 14 that season. The USF Juniors class is equivalent to the formula 4 class in Europe.

“The stars of the future will compete in these subclasses,” says Palmroth, who competed in the series’ premier Indianapolis 500 four times between 1988 and 1991.

“ “Yeah, they won’t catch on.”

Ritonen runs the tests on a normal track near Chicago, not on the oval oval track where the Indy races are usually run.

“Martti is a fast driver and has already gained experience. In addition, he knows how to switch,” says Palmroth.

Quick gear changes are essential in indy cars. Karting cars only have gears in the larger category, so not everyone necessarily has experience in using them.

Petri Ritonen kicks his son Martti’s go-kart into speed.

Martti Rit0nen has been selected as the first test driver of the Indy Academy. He turns 16 almost on the same day when the test drives in Chicago are over in September.

“It feels really good. It’s great to be able to test it and see if anything comes of it. Then at least you don’t have to regret not trying it. I don’t take pressure from it,” says Ritonen.

He is currently attending an automotive vocational school in Tampere and already knows automotive technology.

At the international karting competitions in Europe, Ritonen says he got along well with the English language.

The important social skills in the United States are also said to be fine.

“Yeah, they won’t catch on.”

The Indy tests cost $20,000, of which the Palmroth Academy pays half, and the family pays the other half.

“The family has supported me the whole time,” says Ritonen.

If parts of the car break during the tests, the Academy and the team pay half of them.

“This is an openly commercial sport that costs more than a javelin or skates,” says Palmroth.

Karting drivers Martti Ritonen (left) and his back-up driver Vilho Aatola at the Kaanaa motor track in Tampere. In the background, the support forces include Jari Tallgren (back left), ambassador Jukka Valtasaari and Tero Palmroth. In the middle, mechanic Jiri Nummeli.

Academy has also got behind two companies from Tampere. Also the main owner of the conglomerate Wihuri and a car racing sponsor Antti Aarnio-Wihuri supports the project.

The godfather of the start-up project is Jukka Valtasaariwho has been Finland’s ambassador in Washington.

“This is part of a good international education for young people and in that way a very interesting pattern,” says Valtasaari.

If a Finnish driver got a place and started to succeed, he would receive a salary from the team for driving. The organization of the lower series and partners, such as the tire manufacturer, are responsible for the prize money and distribute scholarships to the best drivers.

Palmroth emphasizes that the funding must be on a sound basis.

The driver would pay a certain percentage of his salary to the Academy and sponsors only if he earned more than a million dollars.

However, it may still take time.

“There is no doubt that the project will succeed. I have one hundred percent credit for that. The Finnish genetic heritage – courage and authenticity – is perfectly suited to the American racing culture,” says Palmroth.