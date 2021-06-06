Motorsport Team boss Jari-Matti Latvala has a reason to smile: Toyota has a jackpot again

Jari Huttunen, who won the WRC2 class, is leading the show in the main class.

Team manager Jari-Matti in Latvala there was reason to smile when the Sardinian World Rally Championship was completed on Sunday. The Latvala-led Toyota grabbed a double victory as it celebrated first place Sébastien Ogier 46 seconds apart Elfyn Evans.

“Of course we had luck on the trip. The competing team had a lot of worries. It helped us. All credit, however, to Ogier. What he did as the first car on the road on Friday was a tremendous performance, ”Latvala glowed.

“There were a lot of interruptions, but Ogier knows how to read the road and the situation extremely well. That is why he is a multiple champion. The weekend was great for us. Our performance was better than in the previous race, and in addition we were reliable and consistent. ”

At Toyota however, also remained in the tooth cavity Kalle Rovanperä Friday interruption. For Rovanpera, the interruption was already the third in a row.

“It would also be important for Kalle to have successes so as not to get caught in the car. Although we have got great results, there is still work to be done on the list, ”Latvala said.

Latvala’s career as a team boss has got a fabulous start when Toyota has achieved three double victories in five races of the season. In the brand championship points, Toyota already has a 49-point lead ahead of Hyundai.

“I really couldn’t expect that. Tough results have now come. However, Hyundai has clearly improved its performance. Challenging competitions are promised, ”Latvala said.

Hyundain Thierry Neuville was third in Sardinia. Toyota Takamoto Katsuta stylized fourth before Jari Huttusta, who drove a Hyundai R5 car. Huttunen was also number one in the WRC2 class.

“Until yesterday, I thought of taking that second place and the score you get from it. Of course, it is so much better, ”Huttunen said.

“We had technical problems many times during the race. There was mechanical stuff and electrical things. In comparison, this result is great, ”continued the tortoiseshell, which was at the top of the WRC display.