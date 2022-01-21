Saturday, January 22, 2022
Motorsport Rally legend Sébastien Loeb at a convincing pace in Monte Carlo, Rovanperä a painful driving day

January 21, 2022
Kalle Rovanperä, who was ninth, had a painful driving day.

Ford french driver Sébastien Loeb leads the Monte Carlo World Rally Championship after Friday by 9.9 seconds behind Toyota Sébastien Ogieriin. Toyota Elfyn Evans is third with eight special stages behind. Evans is 22 seconds behind.

Finnish driver for Toyota Kalle Rovanperä is ninth. His difference to nine-time World Cup winner Loeb is already 2.12.8 minutes. Loeb’s pace says he took the first four out of six ek on Friday to his name. Loeb, 47, is by far the oldest driver to lead the World Rally Championship.

“This was definitely a good day. The first special stages went great, but then there was a small hybrid problem, ”Loeb described his Friday driving day on the World Series website.

The mood in Rovanperä was the opposite.

“This has not been a good day. In the afternoon, we got better and better all the time, and I was able to trust the car a little more and drive better, ”Rovanperä said.

See also  Joan Barreda and another five aspirants to win the Dakar on a motorcycle four stages from the end of the Rally

French Adrien Fourmaux drove out violently on the third special stage and scrapped his car, but no one was injured. Ford was the fastest in Friday’s fifth and seventh ek in the entire race Gus Greensmith, for whom the ek victory was the first of his career.

The race will run five ek on Saturday. The first World Rally Championship of the season ends on Sunday.

