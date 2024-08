Why car racing is useful :

“Electric drive is not yet on par in motorsport”

23.08.2024

With hybrid drive in the endurance racing series, which also includes Le Mans. Here on the Sao Paolo track.Porsche / Juergen Tap

Porsche races cars with electric drives, hybrid engines and combustion engines. Porsche’s Chief Technology Officer Michael Steiner only gets involved in areas where new technology is being developed for production cars.