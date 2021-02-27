Motorsport Ott Tänak is number one in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship

Of the other Finns, Ford’s Teemu Suninen continues in ninth.

Rovaniemi The last special stage of the World Rally Championship on Saturday did not change the settings in the top three of the race. Hyundai’s Estonian driver Ott Tänak leads the rally 23.3 seconds ahead of Toyota Kalle Rovanperää. Third is Hyundai’s Belgian Thierry Neuville, which is 14.9 seconds behind the Finn.

Rovanperä rushed to the bottom time in Kaihuavaara’s 19.91-kilometer special stage. Rovanperä left second again 1.7 seconds away. The third was Elfyn Evans With his Toyota.

Of the other Finns, Ford Teemu Suninen continue ninth. Driving in WRC2 class Esapekka Lapland is number one in its class and eleventh in the overall competition.

Tonight’s final special stage starts at 6:38 p.m. Tomorrow, two special stages will be run in Rovaniemi.