Motorsport Orange cloud of dust, mud everywhere – the drivers could only laugh when a mud rally was driven in the Nascar series after a break of years

The Nascar Series race in Bristol, Tennessee, restored track cars to their muddy roots.

North America The Nascar track car series race on Monday at the Bristol Auto Track in Tennessee was a new experience for many drivers. For the first time in 51 years, the race was run on a mud track.

Bristol Track is a traditional oval track with a lap length of about 800 meters. Now, 2,000 truckloads of Tennessee red clay had been driven into the track, he says The Washington Post.

The race was supposed to run as early as Sunday, but the rain made the track muddy, so the race was postponed to Monday. Then the sun was shining and the track was irrigated.

The mud-covered track was watered before the race.­

Michael McDowell’s car’s ventilation grille was clogged with mud.­

The first two laps went smoothly, but then it started to happen: track conditions were constantly changing. Initially, the problem was mud that drifted into the ventilation grilles of the cars, which heated the engine. In addition, mud splashed on the windshield.

In the competition numerous spins and crashes were seen, as in addition to slipperiness, the competitors saw little to nothing as the mud flew and large dust clouds also formed on the track as the track dried up. The dust was eventually so thick that it turned into an orange mist.

Because the conditions were harsh and also strange, the 256-lap race had to make a maintenance stop after 50 laps.

Driving at 100 miles per hour (about 161 kilometers per hour) already required quite a bit of courage. The winner of the competition Joey Loganon the average speed became about 75 kilometers per hour.

Although the conditions were special and some of the competitors had no previous experience of mud races, they mostly laughed at the conditions, says The Washington Post.

“I do not even know what I’m doing. I was on the mud track for the first time five days ago, ” Daniel Suárez laughed at the team radio.

Kyle Busch’s car was damaged in a crash.­

Kyle Busch stated to team radio that he sees nothing. Busch had been trapped in 153 nine cars on lap.

“You can’t even see the car in front of you here.”

To the delight of the competitors or at least the spectators during the race, it was announced that a mud race is also scheduled for spring 2022.

Before Monday’s race, the last time a mud version of the Nascar series was raced in North Carolina in September 1970. They were then abandoned to make the series a more professional and nationwidely accepted sport.

The return to “mud roots” was an indication that the Nascar series has not forgotten its roots.