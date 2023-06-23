Friday, June 23, 2023
Motorsport | Ogier in the lead and Rovanperä second in Kenya – Tänak, who won the opening stage, had to dodge the zebras

June 23, 2023
After the second special stage, Rovanperä’s teammate Sebastian Ogier leads the Kenyan World Championship Rally

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier took the lead of the Kenyan World Rally Championship on the second special stage of the race, when the French champion gassed up the bottom time with a difference of 7.5 seconds to his teammate Kalle Rovaperää. Ogier leads Rovanpera by 9.8 seconds and Hyundai in the overall standings Thierry Neuville with 11.3 seconds.

Winner of Thursday’s opening leg Ott Tänak had to slow down considerably on the second lap because of the zebras on the road. The Estonian fell to sixth place in the race.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was well behind Ogier’s record time and is 21.4 seconds behind the Frenchman in seventh place.

Five more special stages will be run in the rally today.

