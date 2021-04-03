Motorsport Nico Rosberg emphasizes the importance of sport – Hopes football can take action on climate change

The former F1 champion wants football to take a stand on climate issues and F1 to develop synthetic fuels.

The former F1 champion Nico Rosbergin according to sport should do more to promote socially important issues. Rosberg has a team in the climate-conscious Extreme E race series, which is scheduled to start on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Rosberg says BBCthat football, for example, could contribute to sustainable development. Big championships like the European Championships will reach a wide audience, so at the same time it would be possible to spread awareness about climate change.

Rosberg hopes for more action in motorsport as well, he believes F1 could take the lead in the field of sustainable development.

“F1 doesn’t have much purpose yet. Motorsport needs to define what it means for humanity.”

According to Rosberg, Formula 1 could do more for the whole world in the development of synthetic fuels. F1 could create innovations that would benefit millions of people around the world.

Also Lewis at Hamilton is a team in the Extreme E series. Rosberg and Hamilton competed as teammates in the Mercedes stable in 2013–2016. The seasons were poisonous and the duo crashed someone once on the track.

Rosberg defeated Hamilton in 2016. He says the gap between the duo is “neutral” today.

Rosberg’s RXR team is preparing to battle Hamilton’s X44 team in Extreme E.

“It would be great to play Lewis against Nico in Extreme E. The fight between the two cars would be awesome.”

In addition to climate change issues, the Extreme E series has taken into account gender equality, with a male and female driver on the team.

Rosberg’s team has Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, while Hamilton is a nine – time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez.