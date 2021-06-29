Autopromotec, the international exhibition of equipment andaftermarket automotive, is ready to launch a new digital format dedicated to motorsport protagonists, scheduled for June 30, 2021.

The new manifestation is called Motorsport Next – Industry Innovation and Technology Transfer Global Forum, where the protagonists are ready to meet on virtual areas and is co-organized with ANFIA – Motorsport.

The date of Motorsport Next is that of June 30th. The event was designed to encourage the meeting between three of the most important Italian companies linked to motorsport and the national and international actors of the most technologically related sectors. The goal of the organizers is to facilitate the activities of networking among operators, so as to create new business opportunities.

Motorsport Next, scheduled for June 30, 2021, is the new Autopromotec and ANFIA event dedicated to the world of racing

Autopromotec is the international exhibition of equipment andaftermarket automotive which takes place every two years at the Bologna Exhibition Center. Founded in 1965, the event is organized by Promotec, a service company owned by AIRP – Italian Association of Tire Retreaders, and AICA – Italian Association of Auto Equipment Manufacturers.

Motorsport Next program and conferences

The event, co-organized by ANFIA – Motorsport and Autopromotec, sees the conduct of Federica Masolin, journalist and TV presenter Sky Sport e Tim Angus, researcher and consultant on economic development and innovation, active in the motorsport sector for over 25 years.

The program of the event starts at 9.30 with the first of the two scheduled conferences: “FUTURE TRENDS IN THE MOTORSPORT SECTOR: technologies, materials and innovation “. While waiting to follow the afternoon conference, scheduled for 14.30, by title “TECHNOLOGICAL AND BUSINESS TRANSFER: new business models for high-tech sectors ” guests can visit and meet on digital web platform sponsors of the event: thanks to virtual areas created ad hoc, the public and participating companies can carry out activities of networking, exchanging information and contacts.

At 12.00, ANFIA organizes the webinar at its stand “Formula SAE Italy: an educational event for the engineers of tomorrow” to present the international educational event dedicated to engineering students.

The Motorsport Next initiative, which pioneers the Motor Valley Fest 2021 scheduled from 1 to 4 July 2021.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 All the news and results from the world of motorsport

👉 Auto events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Meetings of car enthusiasts

👉 Sports cars

👉 Sports and spectacular football cars

👉 Race car

👉 Sports car magazine and tuning PROCESS

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!