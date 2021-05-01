Motorsport Luka Nurmi, 17, won a tough race in the Ferrari Challenge

Michelle Gatting was number one, Nurmi was less than two seconds away and was second.

Tampere resident Luka Nurmi, 17, finished second in the Ferrari Challenge Series European Racing Series Spielberg in Austria on Saturday. The winner was a Dane Michelle Gatting.

Nurmi was second in the morning time after Gatting.

The duo fought hard for the top spot in the race in the opening rounds. In the start, Gatting went to the top, but in the early stages of the race, Nurmi overtook Gatting, who had problems with the brakes in the early stages. A few laps later, Gatting overtook Nurmi and there was no doubt about the winner after that.

The grass eventually left Gatting just under two seconds. The third was Belgian John Wartique.

In the first race weekend of the season in Monza, Nurmi won Sunday’s race but had to suspend on Saturday. The second race will be run in Spielberg on Sunday.

After three races, Gatting leads the series with 47 points. Nurmi and Wartque have 32 points.

In the competition run for 30 minutes and one lap. The departure is a flying departure, ie the cars do not stop at the departure boxes after the warm-up lap.

In the series, all competitors drive Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars. There are seven race weekends in the season with two races.