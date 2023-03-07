Motorsport | Kymiringi has yet another fateful moment ahead – and Lahti is about to lick its fingers

Kymiring oy must show on Wednesday that it has collected three million euros.

In debt Iiti’s motor sports center, Kymiring, is once again faced with another truth. The district court of Päijät-Häme approved the company restructuring program two weeks ago, but on Wednesday the company has to show that it has three million euros in the bank.

Chairman of the board of Kymiring oy Ilkka Kivisaari does not comment in advance whether the money is collected.

“The company’s board processes the entries received. If the government approves, so be it [summa kasassa].”

An important factor in the share issue that started last year is a company called Mobility Properties, which has gradually become Kymiring’s largest owner. Kivisaari is also the chairman of the board of this company.

If the share issue is not successful, the aim is to sell all the assets as quickly as possible. If even that doesn’t work, bankruptcy is ahead.

Kymiring oy has almost 30 million euros in debt, but in the restructuring program, payments for 21.7 million euros are coming. This amount also includes the disputed debts of Lahti Events oy.

Bay Events oy has also reported its dissatisfaction with the decision to confirm the restructuring program to the district court.

“It is up to them to decide whether to appeal the district court’s decision,” says the liquidator who drew up the restructuring program Klaus Majamäki.

Lahti Events has its own chapter in this pattern. Lahti Events has a receivable of two million euros, which does not involve any disputes. However, Lahti is only getting 200,000 euros of this amount, as Kymiring’s unsecured debts will be cut by 90 percent according to the program.

In addition to that, there is a significant amount of receivables that involve disputes.

“The person presenting the dispute is me in the capacity of liquidator, but the company [Kymiring oy] for that I strive to find reconciliation and a solution. Whenever a trial involving uncertainties can be avoided, of course an amicable solution must be promoted,” says Majamäki.

The contested amount has been ordered to be kept secret by the district court.

“It is remarkable [summa]”, states Majamäki.

Lahti Events o.y. was supposed to be at Kymiring as an event organizer for, among other things, the MotoGP and Motocross World Championship competitions. This has been debated in Lahti throughout Kymiring’s existence.

In the end, the MotoGP races could never be held at Kymiring due to the lack of track conditions. Lahti Events moved the World Motocross competitions from Kymiring to Hyvinkää.