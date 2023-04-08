Motorsport | Kymiring filed for bankruptcy: “Should have received more funding”

The MotoGP race has been canceled three times in a row.

Irish Kymiring Oy, the parent company of motor sports center KymiRing, files for bankruptcy. CEO of the railway company Riku Rönnholm confirmed to STT on Saturday that the bankruptcy application has been filed in the district court of Päijät-Häme.

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat reported in January that Kymiring’s restructuring debt was 21.7 million euros at the time.

“We were undergoing restructuring, and the (debt) situation hasn’t really changed at all since then. In connection with the restructuring program, we should have received more funding, and we did not receive it. This was the next step,” says Rönnholm.

In March, it was reported that Kymiring is trying to avoid bankruptcy in the so-called liquidation reorganization by selling its assets.

“It was a pretty tight schedule. There was no prospect that a buyer would have been found on that schedule who would have been willing to pay as much as the restructuring program would have required,” says Rönnholm.

Bankruptcy can sometimes also be cancelled, but KymiRing Oy’s situation seems hopeless.

“If there was a prospect of cancellation, we would not have applied for this. I don’t see that the operation would continue by this company”, admits Rönnholm.

The company’s difficulties were significantly affected by the fact that the track motorcycle MotoGP competition has been canceled at the track three times in a row. A bankruptcy application is the sum of many things.

“Certainly the biggest reason is that sufficient funding was not found. In a way, it should have been found a year ago, so that last summer’s MotoGP wouldn’t have been cancelled. Before that, Korona got into a pretty bad spot for the company, whose purpose is to make a living from event activities.”

The CEO still believes in the track’s future

Rönnholm believes that the track will be run by another party in the future.

“That track is still there, after all. When the bankruptcy starts and a receiver is appointed, the receiver takes it over and finds a buyer for the whole. There will certainly be some delay, but it will certainly be realized later, what was aimed for on the track”, says Rönnholm confidently.

Managing director reminds that the track has been in national competition and training use for a long time. However, the goal of organizing a MotoGP race, for example, has not been realized.

“If everything had gone according to plan, the track would have already been a clear first place for Finnish motorsport and would have certainly brought more visibility and enthusiasts.”

As for Kymiring Oy, the district court’s decision on the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings and the appointment of a liquidator are ahead.

“This is a matter of guesswork, but I would assume that next week the district court will make a decision and the administrator will continue with it,” says Rönnholm.