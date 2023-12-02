Sunday, December 3, 2023
Motorsport | Kalle Rovanperä was chosen as motor sportsman of the year for the second time

December 2, 2023
Motorsport | Kalle Rovanperä was chosen as motor sportsman of the year for the second time

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen secured their second world championship in October.

Rally the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä elected their map reader Jonne Halttunen with as motorsport athletes of the year. The recognition of the national association of motor sports AKK-Motorsport was awarded to the duo for the second time in a row.

Rovanperä and Halttunen were not able to collect their award on the spot, but they sent their thanks in video greetings.

Rovanperä and Halttunen secured their second world championship in October. 23-year-old Rovanperä is the youngest ever two-time rally car world champion. He won his first world title last year.

Last month, Rovanperä said that he plans to drive only part of the World Series races next year. His intention is to ride a full World Cup season again in 2025.

