No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Motorsport Kalle Rovanperä third in the opening part of the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship, driving error at the intersection left something to be said

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 26, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Toytota driver Kalle Rovanperä opened the first Rovaniemi World Rally Championship in history by driving the third fastest time in the opening special stage, but a driving error in the middle stages of the section left something to the Toyota driver to do.

Rovanperä drove too hard at the intersection, and the car hit a snowshoe. The mistake ate Finnish time for ten seconds.

Despite the mistake, only the Hyundai Estonian driver Ott Tänak and the Irish surprise of the same stable Craig Breen. Today won Rovanperä by 10.6 seconds.

“I was stuck in the snow for a moment. That was a stupid mistake. I drove the intersection wide and the stern of the car hit the snow. Luckily, we got on the trip right away, but we probably lost 8-9 seconds in it. Such mistakes must no longer be made, ”Rovanperä explained in an interview with the WRC.

Behind Rovanperä, the next investments went to Hyundai Thierry Neuville and Toyota To Elfyn Evans.

M-Sport Ford Teemu Suninen was the seventh of the leg. The difference was 18.8 seconds today.

Another Sarriojärvi special stage will be run on Friday. A total of ten special stages will be run in the rally, which ends on Sunday.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.