Motorsport | Kalle Rovanperä made a surprising revelation about his plans to Mika Häkkinen at Viapaly

A rally star might jump behind the wheel of a GT car. He told Viaplay about it.

27.11. 18:21 | Updated 9:15

Rally double champion Kalle Rovanperä made a big reveal on Viaplay’s broadcast over the weekend. Rovanperä, 23, was present in Abu Dhabi, where the final weekend of the F1 season was held.

Viaplay expert Mika Hakkinen had been driving with Rovanperä in Häkkinen’s track car, a McLaren Senna. Häkkinen asked the rally star, could a Finn be interested in driving on the track?

“It has attracted some interest recently. I bet that next year, although I can’t say for sure yet, I would be able to drive a test and maybe some races with GT cars or something,” said Rovanperä.

“At the moment, the goal is to try to get behind the wheel of a GT car.”

McLaren Senna.

The F1 expert who listened to Rovanperä’s speech in Viaplay’s studio Heikki Kovalainen threw a really wild idea.

“I have a feeling that we will see Kalle on the track. What would be better if Kalle, a young guy, started building a track project. Who knows, maybe he would even drive an F1 car someday. It would be an interesting project that no one has been able to do successfully before “, Kovalainen commented.

Editor of Viaplay Mervi Kallio still asked Rovanpera in Abu Dhabi if the rally driver would be interested in jumping Max Verstappen’s to Red Bull drivers.

“Well, why not”, Rovanperä answered.

Rovanperä and Verstappen met each other in the hum of Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, the Dutchman put a succinct explanation on the table.

“How am I going to get this home”, asked Verstappen about the award ring that Rovanperä had given him for the title of the F1 season’s time trial king.

Added a mention of the source Viaplay in the title on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:15 am.