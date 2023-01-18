Motorsport | Jari-Matti Latvala reveals the Toyota CEO’s special skill: “Toyoda is really good to drive”

Toyota’s head of the rally team Jari-Matti Latvala doesn’t hesitate when asked about the order of the top three drivers at the end of the competition season:

“Kalle, Tänak, Evans”, Latvala answers.

If Latvala’s guess is correct, Kalle Rovanperä will win his second consecutive world rally championship. Estonian Ott Tänak would be another and Welsh Elfyn Evans third.

“Last year went better than I thought. It was nice to be wrong”, Latvala laughs.

A year ago, Latvala was of the opinion that Rovanperä is not yet ready to become a champion. Latvala picked Toyota’s second driver Evans, who was far behind Rovanpera in the final points of the 2022 season, as the champion favorite.

Rovanperä collected 255 points in thirteen World Cup competitions, Evans 134. The difference was 121 points. Rovanperä won his pair Jonne Halttunen with six World Cup rallies, Evans none.

Sébastien Ogier won the Spanish World Rally Championship with Toyota and was second in Monte Carlo and New Zealand. Ogier’s success rate was good: the Frenchman took part in only six World Cup rallies.

This season, Ogier will also drive a few World Cup rallies with Toyota. Latvala cannot yet confirm how many, but it is certain that Ogier will not drive at least in Sweden and Finland.

“On the other hand, Ogier has an insane fire to try to win in Monte Carlo. Otherwise, he drives about half of the World Cup rallies. The situation can live on during the season,” says Latvala.

A Japanese will drive Toyota’s third car, alternating with Ogier Takamoto Katsutawho has received a well-deserved promotion to factory driver for this season.

Last year, Katsuta drove to the podium twice in Toyota’s B-team. The crown of the season was third place at the end of the season at Toyota’s home rally in Japan.

“I take my hat off and appreciate Katsuta. He was very consistent, although not quite as good as in the 2021 season. Katsuta is ready to become the third driver of the factory team. He can improve his speed and has gained more self-confidence,” says Latvala.

Jari-Matti Latvala at the interview point at the World Rally Championship in Greece in the summer of 2022.

Esapekka Lappi last year drove the Japanese team’s car in the rallies that Ogier missed. Lapland collected 58 points in seven World Cup rallies. Lapland finished third in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Lapland’s season ended already in September, when Ogier wanted to drive the last three World Cup rallies of the season. Back in September, Lappi was confident that he would get an extension at Toyota for the 2023 season.

“Nothing is certain, even if it is certain. You can leave with the rug under your feet,” Lappi told HS on September 22, 2022.

And so it went. Toyota was not able to guarantee Lapland a full World Series, like the competing Hyundai team. Lappi accepted the Korean team’s offer and will drive all 13 MM rallies.

Latvala says he fully understands Lapland’s solution.

“I would have done that myself. If you want to drive for the championship, you have no choice but to accept the offered contract. We didn’t manage to sign a contract with Lapland, and when Tänak hesitated to continue with Hyundai, the matter was clear.”

Tänak canceled his contract with Hyundai in the middle of the season and later signed M-Sport with Ford.

With Ford, Tänak can compete for the drivers’ world championship, but for the brand championship, the private team’s talents are not enough. Toyota is aiming for a third consecutive brand championship.

“The season will be challenging. Tänak has a really big motivation to win the championship. On the brand side, Hyundai caught us at the end of last season. It will be a demanding season for us if we want to win all the championships. Kalle has all the conditions to renew the championship,” says Latvala.

Season the first World Cup rally starts on Thursday in Monte Carlo, as is tradition. Last year, he won the opening rally Sébastien Loeb At Ford. The nine-time world champion is not defending his victory this year.

Monte Carlo is not one of Rovanperä’s favorite rallies, even though he lives in Monaco.

“I don’t expect Kalle to win,” says Latvala, who flew to France on Monday from the Tokyo auto show.

In Tokyo, Latvala presented the 1990 model Toyota Celica, with which he has participated in the rally classic series in Finland. Due to the trip to Tokyo, Latvala missed the hill rally in Rovaniemi on the weekend.

“The invitation to the Tokyo Motor Show was a big deal. I appreciate it.”

in Tokyo Latvala also met the CEO of Toyota Akio Toyodawith whom the Finn has a tight competition.

Latvala and Toyoda will race against each other in a few races, the winner of which will win a Toyota wrc rally car, either the 2017 Swedish Rally winning car or the 2018 marque championship car.

In 2017, Latvala won Toyota’s first race in Sweden with a car after the factory returned to the World Rally Championship after a 17-year hiatus.

The duo’s first rally race in Fuji ended in a draw. The second race was held at Toyota’s home track in Japan. Latvala lost by ten.

“The steering wheel was on the right side. Toyoda is really good at racing,” Latvala defends himself.

The third race is planned to be run on ice in Finland. Latvala would get a draw with a win, and a decisive fourth round would be ahead.

“I won’t give up if I want to get a WRC car in my collection,” says Latvala.

It is difficult to define an exact price for an old wrc class rally car. One word is enough: valuable.

Akio Toyoda climbed onto the roof of Ott Tänak’s car, which won the Finnish World Rally Championship, in August 2018.