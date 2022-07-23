Motorsport | Jamie Chadwick gassed up the W series to victory – Emma Kimiläinen was left out of the top ten

Kimiläinen started from the tenth square.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick already took his seventh consecutive victory in the W series. Chadwick, driving in the Jenner Racing team, increased his lead at the top of the championship series. It was Chadwick’s fifth consecutive victory in five races this year. The victory gave him a 70-point lead over the nearest challenger, BritannianRacing X To Abbi Pulling.

Finland started the competition from the tenth grid Emma Kimiläinen finally finished twelfth in the stage-rich race. The Finn, who drives for the Puma W Series team, was satisfied with his starting reactions.

The safety car was seen on the track twice in an exciting race that was not lacking in speed and dangerous situations.

The second half of the W series season starts next weekend in Hungary.