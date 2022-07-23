Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Motorsport | Jamie Chadwick gassed up the W series to victory – Emma Kimiläinen was left out of the top ten

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kimiläinen started from the tenth square.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick already took his seventh consecutive victory in the W series. Chadwick, driving in the Jenner Racing team, increased his lead at the top of the championship series. It was Chadwick’s fifth consecutive victory in five races this year. The victory gave him a 70-point lead over the nearest challenger, BritannianRacing X To Abbi Pulling.

Finland started the competition from the tenth grid Emma Kimiläinen finally finished twelfth in the stage-rich race. The Finn, who drives for the Puma W Series team, was satisfied with his starting reactions.

The safety car was seen on the track twice in an exciting race that was not lacking in speed and dangerous situations.

The second half of the W series season starts next weekend in Hungary.

#Motorsport #Jamie #Chadwick #gassed #series #victory #Emma #Kimiläinen #left #top #ten

See also  Zelensky allowed a referendum on the Minsk agreements
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

He died at the age of 20 during a soccer match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.