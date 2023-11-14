Motorsport | “It’s not like rich parents pay for everything” – The Finnish Academy organizes a path to the top for a talented young person in the United States

The Academy founded by Tero Palmroth wants a strong foothold in the American Indy series. The Academy offers a path for talented Finnish youth and attracts Finnish companies.

With Tero Palmroth and Jyrki Järvilehto is a dream.

The auto racing duo, who have experienced almost everything, want to raise a young Finnish driver to the top. It may still take years, but the groundwork for it has already started.

For the goal Palmroth founded at the beginning of the summer of the Indy junior Academy Finland–USA project.

The purpose was to find two or three drivers who would have already driven a test this autumn on an oval track in the USA and maybe through that have been able to drive in the Indy Series races.

The schedule turned out to be far too tight and even impossible.

In the summer, Palmroth presented his academy project as a businessman To Antti Aarnio-Wihur, who knows motorsport like the back of his hand. Among other things, Aarnio-Wihuri has founded a private racing garage and owned the Keimola motor track. He also helped and supported Valtteri Bottas in this F1 career.

In the beginning, Palmroth’s idea was to find drivers who have experience driving the Formula 2 series in Europe.

“I admit that I was wrong. Antti was immediately of the opinion that the Academy’s drivers must be young, 15-16-year-old karters,” says Palmroth, who turned 70 in May.

After this, Palmroth contacted Järvilehto, who in turn knows Finnish karting very well. For two years, Järvilehto was a member of the karting team of the central organization of motor sports AKK Motorsport, and has raced in a variety of ways as a profession.

Between 1989 and 1994, Järvilehdo alias JJ Lehdo accumulated 70 F1 races, and he is the only Finn to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. He also drove one season (1998) in the Cart Series in the USA.

“Jyrki knows how to rake in talented drivers. Young people are recruited with Jyrki’s vision and Anti’s spiritual support,” says Palmroth.

Järvilehto agreed with Aarnio-Wihuri: the project must focus on young riders, up to 13 years old. In the United States, you can drive the junior Indy series if the driver turns 14 that season.

“Tero’s academy concept had to make sense. That’s why it was moved forward a year at this point. This is a long and big project that can change many more times”, Järvilehto, 57, points out.

“ “You shouldn’t be afraid of language skills, you will definitely learn the language along the way”

Indy series run in five classes. Below the actual main series are four classes: Indy Nxt, USF Pro 2000, USF 2000 and USF Juniors.

“The stars of the future will compete in these subcategories. The core issue is to find a young athlete at the beginning of such a path. We are even talking about a 5-7 year project”, says Palmroth.

The search for possible future Finnish stars will start next spring. The application phase is in April. The applications will be reviewed in the summer so that the first driving tests on the oval could be held in the fall of 2024.

“The applicant must be good and talented, but also open, social and brave to go everywhere. You shouldn’t be afraid of language skills, you’ll definitely learn the language along the way,” says Järvilehto.

“If the driving test was supposed to take place next August, there would be more time for the young candidate and the background troops to collect the budget for the 2025 season.”

The Indy series junior races are run over six weekends. Tests will come on top of them.

“Many times a young person should fly to the United States. The whole summer would be spent there. The family’s support is crucial when thinking about a young person’s schooling, says Järvilehto.

When a suitable young driver has been found and tested, he receives an offer for a driving location and budget. According to Järvilehto, a season in the junior class costs 200,000 dollars, about 186,000 euros.

The budget increases one class at a time. In USF Pro 2000, which corresponds to the European formula 3 class, the season budget is around 600,000 dollars.

Competing in the Indy Nxt class already costs around $1.2 million. With all expenses, there is already talk of an investment of almost two million dollars, if a Finnish driver could get there.

“We are opening the way and through the Academy we are helping to move forward one step at a time,” says Palmroth.

Palmroth cannot yet say which Indy series team the Finnish promise would get a place in, but it has reportedly already been confirmed.

“The team will be announced when the driver has been selected. I have an agreement on that. The US package is fine now. If the guy passes, the team has a reservation for him,” says Palmroth.

If a Finnish driver got a place and started to succeed, he would receive a salary from the team for driving. The organization of the lower series and partners, such as the tire manufacturer, are responsible for the prize money and distribute scholarships to the best drivers.

The driver would pay a certain percentage of his salary to the academy.

“The Indy Academy is not intended to make a profit. Any money will remain at the Academy’s disposal for operational development. The goal is to turn the academy into a foundation, the money of which will take the following forward,” says Palmroth.

“ “Without relationships and money, the rider’s path does not progress to the limelight.”

Last spring, the Indy 500 race was watched by almost 300,000 spectators.

How would the stable then be financed in practice?

The financing pattern is structured in such a way that in the background of the rider there is a Finnish company that already has or is planning to do business in the United States. At the same time, the chosen driver would act as a kind of ambassador for the Finnish company.

“Funding must be on a sound basis and not so that, for example, rich parents pay everything,” says Palmroth.

During the coming winter and spring, the Academy plans to get 1–3 companies to finance the autumn 2024 tests.

So far, no company is involved in the actual main project, but Palmroth says that he has had discussions about it.

“Networks and who you know are key. Without relationships and money, the rider’s path does not progress to the limelight.”

Worked as Finland’s ambassador in Washington Jukka Valtasaari suggested that the Academy establish a hospitality facility during the Indy 500 event, where Finnish companies doing business in the United States could invite their guests.

The name of the Academy’s representative office would become Shaping the Future, which has the same name as the late Finnish-American architect Eero Saarisen done book. The name of the hospitality space was Valtasaari’s idea.

“Valtasaari has networked exceptionally well in the United States. He suggested I take the book Roger Penske, which has an office next door to Saarinen’s office in Detroit. You can’t get hospitality space in Indianapolis, even with money, if the relationships aren’t in order,” says Palmroth.

Penske is one of the most influential people in the entire racing series, whose word carries weight, who get to build dealerships for the Indy 500 event.

“I will discuss the matter with Penske next year in time for Indianapolis next year. The goal is for us to get representative offices for the Academy from 2025 onwards. The hospitality space is really important in this project,” says Palmroth.

Freely translated into Finnish Shaping the Future means envisioning or shaping the future.

“In this way, we want, as it were, to visualize Finnish know-how, which is helpful for companies doing business. At the same time, we get bangs for the academy. Hospitality space is an investment of years.”

A well-known Finnish designer would be responsible for the design of the hospitality space Harri Koskinen.

Indy event lasts almost a month. It culminates in May’s Indianapolis 500, where Palmroth’s best finish was twelfth in 1990.

Palmroth, who comes from Tampere, is so far the only Finnish motorcycle athlete who has participated in one of the most iconic annual sports events in the United States. Last spring, almost 300,000 spectators followed the race.

“I hope that one day I will have a Finnish successor. It would be wonderful if a Finn, and even the first Finnish woman, won the Indy 500 race.”

